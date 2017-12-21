1 Month Free For Star Trek: Discovery!

With the first half of Star Trek: Discovery’s season done, or “Chapter One” as CBS is calling it, CBS All Access is offering a pretty good holiday deal. Previously, the trial period for the service was a week; they’ve upped it to a free month. Disable your ad blocker if you’d like to see the offer in this article — use the code word “BINGE.”

Now that a chunk of it has been shown, the controversy has simmered down a bit, and fans are more accepting of the series. Besides, you have Star Wars: The Last Jedi to be angry about now. Next week may be a holiday for you — possibly the perfect time to binge watch this out of the ordinary Star Trek series. I think it’s interesting how promotional focus is now splitting between Sonequa Martin-Green and Jason Isaacs. Not having yet watched past the first episode, I’m missing Michelle Yeoh. It’s time to give it a shot.