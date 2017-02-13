Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 464: Springtime for Hydra

The fanboys take their weekly spin through your brain to discuss…

TOP STORY

Avengers Infinity War Day One vs. The Justice League Hostage Crisis

COMICS

Secret Empire

What’s in the Bag? Civil War II: The Oath #1 Justice League of America Rebirth #1 The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #4 Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love #3 Jessica Jones #6 Steven Universe #1 Reminder to Vote Loki Amusing Ourselves to Death by Neil Postman



TV

Legion from FX

Return of The Expanse

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/13/2017

Published 2/11/2017