Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 464: Springtime for Hydra

Is it all an illusion?

Posted on February 13, 2017

We are Legion! We are Legion!

The fanboys take their weekly spin through your brain to discuss…

TOP STORY

Avengers Infinity War Day One vs. The Justice League Hostage Crisis

COMICS
  • Secret Empire
  • What’s in the Bag?
    • Civil War II: The Oath #1
    • Justice League of America Rebirth #1
    • The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #4
    • Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love #3
    • Jessica Jones #6
    • Steven Universe #1
    • Reminder to Vote Loki
    • Amusing Ourselves to Death by Neil Postman
 TV
  • Legion from FX
  • Return of The Expanse

And much more!

Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/13/2017
Published 2/11/2017

