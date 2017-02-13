Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 464: Springtime for Hydra
Is it all an illusion?
The fanboys take their weekly spin through your brain to discuss…
TOP STORY
Avengers Infinity War Day One vs. The Justice League Hostage Crisis
COMICS
- Secret Empire
- What’s in the Bag?
- Civil War II: The Oath #1
- Justice League of America Rebirth #1
- The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #4
- Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love #3
- Jessica Jones #6
- Steven Universe #1
- Reminder to Vote Loki
- Amusing Ourselves to Death by Neil Postman
TV
- Legion from FX
- Return of The Expanse
And much more!
Featuring: Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/13/2017
Published 2/11/2017
