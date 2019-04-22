A Free Comic Book Day Reminder

Posted on April 22, 2019

Make your plans now, because May 4 will be Free Comic Book Day, the day that your local comics shops and some libraries will have exactly what the title promises: FREE COMICS! First, if you don’t know where your local comics shop is, search it out here. If you do know, by all means, plan to go to your local shop and support them!

If you’re in Santa Clara County, there are many to choose from, and of course, we’ll be stopping by Illusive Comics and Games in Santa Clara as well as Hijinx Comics in Willow Glen. Or go a little further up 880 for Green Machine Comics! For the Los Angeles area, the options are even more plentiful — including Earth-2 Comics in both Sherman Oaks and Northridge. But we have to take our hats off for The Comic Bug with locations in Manhattan Beach and Culver City. Their announcement video — and spreading Free Comic Book Day to Sunday — makes this more like a mini-convention. Watch the video.

Comic Bug 2019 Free Comic Book Day – Flash Gordonesque from Adam Marcus on Vimeo.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

