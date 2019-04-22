A Free Comic Book Day Reminder

Make your plans now, because May 4 will be Free Comic Book Day, the day that your local comics shops and some libraries will have exactly what the title promises: FREE COMICS! First, if you don’t know where your local comics shop is, search it out here. If you do know, by all means, plan to go to your local shop and support them!

If you’re in Santa Clara County, there are many to choose from, and of course, we’ll be stopping by Illusive Comics and Games in Santa Clara as well as Hijinx Comics in Willow Glen. Or go a little further up 880 for Green Machine Comics! For the Los Angeles area, the options are even more plentiful — including Earth-2 Comics in both Sherman Oaks and Northridge. But we have to take our hats off for The Comic Bug with locations in Manhattan Beach and Culver City. Their announcement video — and spreading Free Comic Book Day to Sunday — makes this more like a mini-convention. Watch the video.

Comic Bug 2019 Free Comic Book Day – Flash Gordonesque from Adam Marcus on Vimeo.