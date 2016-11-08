A Look At Hong Kong Disneyland’s ‘Iron Man Experience’

Posted on November 8, 2016 by in Theme Parks // 0 Comments

We’ve known this was coming for a while: a Stark Expo installation at Hong Kong Disneyland that gets distracted by an attack from giant robots built by Hydra. Welcome to the Iron Man Experience.

The team at Hong Kong Disneyland released this video giving a glimpse at the storyline and a bit of how it works. As suspected, it’s largely a variation on the Star Tours mechanics, but Hong Kong is also a bit like Anaheim in that it has a limited footprint — it’s hard to achieve the sprawl of a ride like Shanghai Disneyland’s TRON.

iron-man-experience-banner

If you’re jealous, at least this is a small consolation for the loss of California Adventure’s Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror: the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy replacement will at least be the second official Marvel ride in a Disney park. But man, Iron Man Experience looks cool.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes