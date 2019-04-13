A New Star Wars Game Franchise Launches

Though Disney recently revived the LucasArts games label, industry titan EA isn’t dead yet. As Luke Skywalker reminds us, “no one’s ever really gone,” and that applies to game developers, too. At Star Wars Celebration today, they came roaring back with the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, featuring Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, which will be available in November, just in time to take up your holiday break.

EA describes it thus:

Cal Kestis—one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order after the purge of Order 66—is now a Padawan on the run. Experience this all-new single-player Star Wars™ story from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday season, 15 November 2019. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game set after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith™. Develop your Force abilities, hone your lightsaber techniques, and explore the ancient mysteries of a long-lost civilization—all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Freely admitting now that I will be completely relying upon my son to play it and tell me if it’s good. Merry Christmas, boy. UPDATE: Respawn Entertainment confirms that this game will be single-player and have NO microtransactions, so maybe I will make it through.