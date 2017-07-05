A Snack Of The Clones

ThinkGeek releases 'Star Wars' snack bowls

Posted on July 5, 2017 by in Grab Bag // 0 Comments

It’s not the first time that ThinkGeek has offered to help you feed your fandom. Heck, it’s their entire business model. But this is one of those times it’s also quite literal, by commissioning and offering these Star Wars snack bowls. Exclusive to ThinkGeek (with which Fanboy Planet is an affiliate), these bowls feature a Hutt, a Wampa, and a Wookie walking into your party. It sounds like the set-up to a joke, and the punchline is unintelligible because none of them speak a recognizable human language.

But the bowls look kind of cool; though I admit that Jabba the Hutt looks a little disturbing open-mouthed. The Wampa, however, looks strangely cute, and everybody loves Chewbacca. They’re ceramic, safe for both dishwashers and microwaves, with dimensions of 6 1/2″ x 5 1/2″ x 3″. Put them out filled with your favorite snack when you’re playing Battlefront II, or just catching up on Rebels.

They’re $16.99 a piece, and are purchasable through the link above in this article, or to the right on our sidebar.

 

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

