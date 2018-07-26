A Sneak Peek At The Furious Gospel Of Johnny Tan

Posted on July 26, 2018 by in Movies, Toys // 0 Comments

After years of animating on nights and weekends with his collaborators Rob Wilson and Wilson Blades, Lon Lopez is almost ready to unveil the next chapter in A.F.A.M. – Action Figure Action Movie. The new short, the ambitious “The Furious Gospel of Johnny Tan” combines their love of Hong Kong cinema, zombie movies, and, of course, action figures.

The full short premieres at the inaugural ToyXpo in Santa Clara, California, on August 25, 2018 at 3:40 p.m. (as currently scheduled). But thanks to Lon having been a former panelist on the Fanboy Planet podcast, he offered up this little sneak preview of Thanks But No Thanks’ latest production. (And yes, I do return to voice my role as a mysterious Christian Bale lookalike.)

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

