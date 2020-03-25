Airwave: The Comic Book News Livestream Talks With Comics Retailers

Posted on March 25, 2020 by in Comics // 0 Comments

For many years, Dan Shahin owned Hijinx Comics in Willow Glen, California. Always a die-hard comics fan, Dan sold the store a few years ago to the great Neil Farris, but has stayed with his finger on the pulse of the industry. Last year Dan started doing commentary videos as Comic Book News, and tonight, 3/25/2020, started a new livestream segment. With Airwave, Dan assembles a panel of experts to discuss events affecting the comic book industry, and this week tackled the most important issue of the day: the ripple effect of COVID-19 on comics retailers. It’s a fascinating conversation — with due respect to how Diamond shutting down might just have saved the industry. Give it some time.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes