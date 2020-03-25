Airwave: The Comic Book News Livestream Talks With Comics Retailers

For many years, Dan Shahin owned Hijinx Comics in Willow Glen, California. Always a die-hard comics fan, Dan sold the store a few years ago to the great Neil Farris, but has stayed with his finger on the pulse of the industry. Last year Dan started doing commentary videos as Comic Book News, and tonight, 3/25/2020, started a new livestream segment. With Airwave, Dan assembles a panel of experts to discuss events affecting the comic book industry, and this week tackled the most important issue of the day: the ripple effect of COVID-19 on comics retailers. It’s a fascinating conversation — with due respect to how Diamond shutting down might just have saved the industry. Give it some time.