‘Aliens’ Returns To Comics Shops

Dark Horse Entertainment kept the Alien franchise alive when movies couldn’t do it. They even added in Predator, which 20th Century Fox took as soon as the studio could. It’s not the only franchise the publisher treated better than anyone else; it’s just one of their most durable. With Disney’s impending takeover of 20th Century Fox IP (Aliens among them), there’s been a fear from fans that Dark Horse would lose the licence. I don’t think that’s going to happen — Fox has had a stake in BOOM! Studios for a year or so, and never pulled the xenomorphs over there. My hope is that it’s not like Conan or Star Wars — nobody has done it except for Dark Horse, and nobody could do it better.

If I’m wrong, then Dark Horse is going to go out with a bang. Tapping creator Gabriel Hardman to do the next Aliens mini-series should prove interesting and disturbing in all the right ways. Hardman seems poised to become a comics fan favorite a la Jonathan Hickman this year; in addition to Aliens: Dust to Dust, DC entrusted him with Green Lantern: Earth-One. This will be worth taking a look.

