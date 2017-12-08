‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Trailer Hits

To be honest, this film had been in development so long I lost track of it, especially in all of producer James Cameron’s Avatar and Terminator work in the news. Teaming with Robert Rodriguez, Cameron has finally brought Alita: Battle Angel to film, and to be perfectly honest, I’ve known the title and that it was based on a manga, but nothing else.

From this trailer, I’m intrigued. Rodriguez looks to be both pushing boundaries but strangely and thankfully somewhat reined in by working with a budget to match his imagination. This isn’t a Troublemaker Studios film, at least from the looks of things, and maybe the combination of Rodriguez, Cameron, and co-producer/co-writer Jon Landau will result in something more than just visually stunning.

