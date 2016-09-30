Angelo Badalamenti Reminds Us ‘Twin Peaks’ Is Returning…

...in the coolest way possible

Posted on September 30, 2016 by in TV // 0 Comments

TWIN PEAKS. A photograph of Laura Palmer played by Sherly Lee in the pilot episode. Origiinally aired April 8, 1990. Copyright ©1990 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Credit: CBS Photo Archive. Image is a framegrab.

It’s the music, man. It takes you to those Washington forests, combining heartbreak and unease and could Showtime please just bring Twin Peaks back already? Angelo Badalamenti is only teasing us… though 2017 will be here soon enough.

 

