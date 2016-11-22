Disney’s Animal Kingdom Opens Pandora In Summer 2017

Posted on November 22, 2016 by in Theme Parks // 0 Comments

Avatar stands as one of the strangest movie followings of the 21st century. It wasn’t studio marketing that made people go crazy for it — they just went and fell in love with the world of Pandora that James Cameron had created. You’d go to a convention and have to push past Na’vi cosplayers all over the place. And then a year later… almost nothing.

Oh, sure, you may run into one or two Na’vi, but the enthusiasm plummeted as everybody moved on to the next epic. Maybe it was because Cameron’s announced sequels haven’t materialized yet.

At the time, it made sense for Disney to jump at the chance to bring the world of Pandora to life. It’s just taken so long, and Avatar’s place in public consciousness so faded, that it had better be really good. Opening this summer 2017 in Orlando in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Pandora has a lot to offer — including some of the most sophisticated audioanimatronics Imagineering has created. It may just be really good.

Disney released a video showcasing the Na’vi River Journey Shaman figure. Maybe because it’s close-up, and its voice is at a natural volume (instead of amplified as we usually hear), it’s a little disconcerting. It was only a matter of time before Frontierland became Westworld. And here we are at the beginning of it.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes