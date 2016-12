With a plucky young reporter and… Nardole, The Doctor comes face to face with a Lex Luthor type and a real superhero. We’d been told his name was Doctor Mysterio, but maybe that was a feint — in this clip, the superhero is called The Ghost. Perhaps the Doctor is… Mysterio.

We get the full special on Christmas Day, starring Peter Capaldi, Matt Lucas, Justin Chatwin, Charity Wakefield, and Aleksander Jovanovic.