Aquaman: The Final Trailer

When I was a kid dreaming about a live-action Aquaman movie, it was pure fantasy. I raved about it once at a Comic-Con Pro/Fan Trivia Match after beating Paul Levitz to the punch on a question about one of his Aquaman stories, and he told me to get a life. (We talk smack at those things.) With just about a month away (less if you have Amazon Prime or live in Europe), James Wan’s Aquaman looks to be …pure fantasy. And it’s glorious.

Jason Momoa does not have the blond hair of the classic Paul Norris design. It doesn’t matter. He’s brought a charisma and energy that’s pure star power, and that’s what’s needed for the King of the Seas. He will unite the seven, and with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and maybe even Zachary Levi’s Shazam, the Worlds of DC offer fans new hope.

We still haven’t seen enough of Amber Heard’s Mera, but this new trailer offers more of Willem Dafoe’s Vulko, giving a glimpse into the character’s role in this cinematic vision of Arthur Curry’s life. Is that… Porm?

Aquaman opens December 21st in the US.