Avengers: Endgame Trailer

Posted on December 7, 2018 by in Movies // 0 Comments

With a surprise reveal that not only is the title Endgame but it’s coming in April instead of May, the “last” Avengers film gets its first full trailer. And did we need it? Probably not, but it’s still nice to see. Tony Stark is in space, running out of food, water, and oxygen. Steve Rogers is mourning those fallen, including Peggy Carter. Clint Barton has become Ronin. Natasha Romanov seems to be the glue holding Steve Rogers together — and driving the will to fix things. And Scott Lang… is still Scott Lang. Thank heavens.

 

