‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

Posted on November 29, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

“Evacuate the city. Engage your defenses. And get this man a shield.”

Somehow I’d lost track that we were so close to this, probably because we keep circling around Avengers 4 as feeling so distant. And, of course, that we still have Black Panther to blow us all away in February 2018. May 4, 2018 isn’t that far away, and so before T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) can conquer everyone’s imagination, we’re reminded that he’s coming back soon in this trailer for Marvel Studios’ most ambitious project.

It’s a thing of beauty, and attendees of last summer’s D23 and Comic-Con International saw some of this (and, admittedly, more), but Marvel has also thrown in new footage that’s sure to cause some catching of breath. After watching a few times, I think this trailer is showing the coolest physical manifestation of Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) spider-sense we’ve had onscreen. Let me spoil it no more — just… enjoy. We’ll definitely be talking about it on the podcast, and welcome your reactions here and on our Facebook page.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi’s Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric’s Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek’s voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes