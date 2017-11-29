‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

“Evacuate the city. Engage your defenses. And get this man a shield.”

Somehow I’d lost track that we were so close to this, probably because we keep circling around Avengers 4 as feeling so distant. And, of course, that we still have Black Panther to blow us all away in February 2018. May 4, 2018 isn’t that far away, and so before T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) can conquer everyone’s imagination, we’re reminded that he’s coming back soon in this trailer for Marvel Studios’ most ambitious project.

It’s a thing of beauty, and attendees of last summer’s D23 and Comic-Con International saw some of this (and, admittedly, more), but Marvel has also thrown in new footage that’s sure to cause some catching of breath. After watching a few times, I think this trailer is showing the coolest physical manifestation of Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) spider-sense we’ve had onscreen. Let me spoil it no more — just… enjoy. We’ll definitely be talking about it on the podcast, and welcome your reactions here and on our Facebook page.