Bad Samaritan Week: The Worst Valet Tips Of All Time

After we interviewed Legion M co-founder Paul Scanlan at SVCC 2018, we got this important message from Bad Samaritan star Robert Sheehan. Tonight, we see a preview screening of the thriller that stars Sheehan and David Tennant. It opens Friday, May 4, and we’ll be telling you all about it in the next podcast and in a review here on the site. Bad Samaritan is distributed by Electric Entertainment in association with Legion M, the fan-owned production company.

From Electric Entertainment:

Using his job to break into peoples’ homes, Sean (Robert Sheehan) discovers a woman being held captive. Afraid of going to prison he leaves the woman and returns the car to the restaurant. Filled with guilt, he makes a call to the police, who find nothing when they investigate. Now, Sean must endure the wrath of the kidnapper (David Tennant) who seeks revenge on him, all while desperately trying to find and rescue the captive woman he left behind.

If you want to join a Legion M meet-up for Bad Samaritan this weekend, details can be found here!