Bill Sienkiewicz Covers The Walking Dead

To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of The Walking Dead, Skybound Entertainment had to do something big. This was at least enough to get my attention — getting a cover artist who I’d love to see draw just one full story for Robert Kirkman. Legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz will be providing variant covers for The Walking Dead #175 and #176. One look at these covers will make you want just one story from him set in that universe.

Catch them while you can — with Fox’s New Mutants film allegedly drawing heavily from Sienkiewicz’ work on that book, he should be getting some mainstream attention in the months ahead. In the meantime, just bask in the glory.

From Skybound: