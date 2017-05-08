‘Blade Runner 2049’ Official Trailer

“The world is built on a wall that separates kind. Tell either side there’s no wall, you bought a war.”

Suddenly the timing of a Blade Runner sequel doesn’t seem so out of place. The classic 1982 film was thought-provoking and, at the time, something audiences didn’t respond to as well as Warner Brothers had hoped. But the estimation of Ridley Scott’s adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s work has only grown.

This time around, the dystopia looks more brightly lit. The music echoes Vangelis’ original score. The setpieces look different, yet the same. Atari is poised for a major comeback. And then there’s Jared Leto with replicant eyes. The only thing missing (and oh, I hope she shows up by the end) is Sean Young’s Rachel.

Did we need the sequel? No. After seeing this trailer, do we want the sequel? Yes.