BOOM! Previews The Sons Of El Topo
This right here. I recently have had a lot of conversations about how comics have become so much more than what people think they remember. (To be honest, they always were.) For a long time, comics have provided an opportunity for creators to do the projects that simply can’t be done anywhere else right now, whether it’s in proving that there’s something visually compelling about an historical event (The Death of Stalin, which ended up becoming a heck of a film), or providing an auteur the platform to continue a story that time and circumstances won’t allow in film. For now.
Legendary filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, producing a graphic novel? This is astounding.
From BOOM! Studios:
BOOM! Studios today unveiled a first look at THE SONS OF EL TOPO VOLUME ONE: CAIN, a hardcover original graphic novel from legendary filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky (Dune) and virtuosic illustrator José Ladrönn (Incredible Hulk) that continues the 1970 Mexican Acid Western film written, scored, directed by and starring Alejandro Jodorowsky himself.
This sequel, arriving in stores December 2018, tells the story of El Topo—a bandit without limits and a man with no moral compass. But when his journey through the arid west brought him face to face with a series of rogue outcasts, he found enlightenment in the unlikeliest place and was forever transformed, becoming a holy vessel imbued with the power to perform miracles. This was a journey that took him far from his first born son, Cain, and brought about the birth of Abel.
Fueled by resentment, and unable to kill his saintly father, Cain begins the slow pursuit of his half-brother in a tale of magic and mayhem in THE SONS OF EL TOPO VOLUME ONE: CAIN, featuring a haunting cover by José Ladrönn, and continuing the mythic tale only in graphic novel format.
“Cult-classic filmmaker Jodorowsky and collaborator Ladrönn weave an intense and darkly rich tale of magic, loss, and unforgettable pain in this often surreal, sometimes brutal story of revenge and (we hope) eventual redemption,” said Sierra Hahn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios.
THE SONS OF EL TOPO VOLUME ONE: CAIN is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ ambitious Archaia imprint, home to graphic novels such as the Eisner Award-winning Mouse Guard by David Petersen; the Eisner Award-winning The Realist by Asaf Hanuka; the Eisner Award-nominated The Killer by Matz and Luc Jacamon; and licensed series like Jim Henson’s The Power of the Dark Crystal and Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Coronation.
Print copies of THE SONS OF EL TOPO VOLUME ONE: CAIN will be available for sale in December 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one), at bookstores or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.