Does your home need a comics spinner rack like they had at the corner drug store? I think mine does. Jim Demonakos thought his home needed one or more, and discovered the way to make it happen was that he would need to have them made. He’d like to make enough for everyone, and so launched a Kickstarter campaign.

Demonakos has been working in comics for a long time, including in publishing with Image, fandom as founder of Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con, and retailer with a chain of stores in Washington. You might also know him for his time as songwriter for the nerdrock band “Kirby Krackle.” He has the bona fides — if he’s going to bring back the classic spinner rack for comics (and/or trade paperbacks, thank you Jim), you can count on it being quality and done for the simple reason we’re all in this hobby — it’s love.

It will come in black or white, depending on which best fits your space and your memories, and if you get in on the Kickstarter, you can get the spinner rack at less than final retail. Head on over and check it out — I’m measuring to see where I can put one.