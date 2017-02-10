Captain America Vs. The Marvel Universe

As I suspected with all the “Secret Empire” promos Marvel released last month, it’s a big crossover event to finish up the arc that Nick Spencer has been creating in Captain America: Steve Rogers. For those who saw the big headlines that Rogers has been an agent of HYDRA all along, and then missed the actual story, Steve Rogers has not been an agent of HYDRA all along. The Red Skull had gotten his hands on one of those intelligent Cosmic Cubes, and used her — yes, she incarnated as a young girl — to warp Captain America’s memories and history.

No Captain America story you ever read was invalidated by this — not even Capwolf. But for the greater part of the year Steve Rogers has been serving the Red Skull’s agenda, and logically something big had to happen to set things right. That something big is Secret Empire, and by big, we mean hundreds of dollars worth of comics. Again.

From Marvel: