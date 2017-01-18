Captain Marvel Meets The Pretty Reckless

Marvel Comics launches a new title for Captain Marvel, this time at least with an adjective: The Mighty Captain Marvel. Spinning out of the consequences of Civil War II, this fourth or fifth relaunch of the decade is both what’s great and annoying about the way Marvel plans its “seasons” of books.

First, Captain Marvel IS a great character, especially in the hands of great writers, and Marvel deserves every bit of praise for building that up with top talent. Carol Danvers is long overdue for her movie. It’s just hard to keep track of what volume of the character’s run we’re on, though it seems like any trade you pick up would make a good starting point.

Marvel launched this video series today which will fill in the background and highlight the strengths of the character and her storylines. It’s also pretty cool that each video will be accompanied by a song from a female-led musical act. In this debut, it’s The Pretty Reckless, led by Taylor Momsen. Might we see these (and the previous Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet series) as extras on the home video releases of the character’s eventual films?

