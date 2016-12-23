No words. Awesome angle.
We first met writers/directors Aaron and Austin Keeling at Cinequest 2015. The two had created a chilling and effective take on the haunted house movie with The House on Pine Street. Aside from being great young filmmakers, the Keelings also have an affinity for Disney, so of course we found a bond.
But they’re not content being talents to watch in the film industry — oh, no. Should there be a world of competitive Gingerbread House making, they would absolutely rule it. Last year they made a splash with their gingerbread Overlook Hotel; today, Aaron and Austin unveiled their 2016 creation — a lovingly detailed (and probably delicious) replica of the Bates Motel and Psycho House. As they point out, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) was killed on December 12, so this technically qualifies as a Christmas movie. The Keelings acknowledge the support of Melissa Hughes, Natalie Jones, and AJ Meyer in constructing this macabre creation.
Is there any candy corn?
Set on a base 4′ x 4′, and 2′ tall at its peak, this is nothing short of spectacular. Everything but the base and lights are edible. Maybe Universal ought to hire them. (To direct a movie, because dammit, these guys are as good at movie-making as they are at gingerbread house making.) My only question is… are any of these cookies from Mother’s?
Showing off how the neon sign actually glows…
The ground cover is a mixture of crushed graham crackers, chocolate cookies, coffee, and shredded wheat
The windows are made from melted candy
The walls and roof are covered in fondant
To make the railings, they meticulously cut and painted tiny pieces of noodle
Of course, Mother’s silhouette looms in the upstairs window…
My own porch may not look this good
There’s even a chocolate swamp… delicious to drain
This may be my favorite detail — the stairs are dyed rice krispie treats
But then let’s get deeper… after all, the devil (dogs)’ in the details….
To make sure we make the Christmas connection, the trees are festive…
Again, the sign… it really works!
The motel roof is covered in flax seed — the poles are, again, painted noodles
The ice machine sign is printed on edible paper
And yes, the major scenes all play out in this diorama…
A view into Norman Bates’ taxidermy parlor – windows made of thin dried gelatin
Norman peeping on Marion — and the painting on the floor is a loving replica of the one from the movie
Marzipan, gum paste, fondant, and gingerbread form the furniture and props, while the paintings are on edible paper and the carpet — printed on fondant
Were you to approach the motel from the woods…
Marion Crane settling in in Room 1
Accurate black purse on the dresser AND notes on the desk
Stack of $40,000 wrapped in a copy of the LA Times
Marion undressing, not knowing Norman is watching
The Keelings apologize for the slightly inaccurate lampshade painting, made using a miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The lampshade is slightly inaccurate? THAT’S IT — THE WHOLE THING IS RUINED!
Detailed down to the bird paintings and the room key
Here we go with the money shot
Chocolate chip shower head!
Blood and chocolate…
Sinking Marion’s car
The bushes are marshmallows covered in frosting, weeds are made from sour candy straws, the trees are grape stems dipped in chocolate with rice krispie leaves!
Melted Jolly Ranchers form the swamp
Death has never looked so delicious
pieces of gingerbread wrapped in fondant, and then painted
They got the license plate right. Totally forgive that lampshade thing…
The view from above
Two story murder…
Arbogast sticks his nose in where he shouldn’t…
Gingerbread staircase
There’s a special pride in Norman’s dark hair sticking out from underneath Mother’s wig…
Pretzel railing and more…
Stained glass window in the back — both it and the fireplace are on edible paper
I’d really like the Studio Tour to include this…
Close-up on the grape stem trees…
See? They have the holiday spirit!
Side view
EVEN THE BASEMENT SCENE!
Watch out, Lila!
Norman’s ready to do some canning…
The Keeling Family’s 2016 Morbid Christmas Creation!