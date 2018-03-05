Cinequest 2018: Little Women
Louisa May Alcott wrote Little Women 150 years ago, and the classic novel has been made into several movies since. This year the newest version is showing at Cinequest! First-time Director Claire Niederpruem retells this ageless story in a modern setting.
The movie starts with Jo (Sarah Davenport), Meg (Melanie Stone), Beth (Allie Jennings), and Amy (Taylor Murphy) putting on a play from The Pilgrim’s Progress, but Beth is videotaping it. And in that one scene, the original book is represented, and yet we know it is a modern setting.
The March family has what may be considered “old-fashioned” values by modern standards and they struggle with trying to fit in with their peers. Meg tries to fit in by going to a high school party at the rich girl’s house, where everyone is drinking shots, but she can’t bring herself to follow the crowd. A reasonable update, and without spoiling anything you can expect that to be continued throughout the film.
All of the characters are there from the book, and the actors have done a wonderful job in bringing their updated selves to life. The emotions are strong –I laughed and cried during this movie; the emotions felt real. Jo is the emotional center of the story, and yet everyone is heard and their story told.
Can you tell I liked it?
Runtime: 115
Rating: Not Rated
Genre: Drama
Premiere Status: United States
Language: English
Director: Clare Niederpruem
Screenwriter: Clare Niederpruem, Kristi Shimek
Cast:
Lea Thompson
Ian Bohen
Lucas Grabeel
Bart Johnson
Melanie Stone
Adam Johnson
Sarah Davenport
Taylor Murphy
Michael Flynn
Allie Jennings
Stuart Edge
Showings:
Century 20 Redwood City – Screen 3 Tue, Mar 6 8:00 PM
Century 20 Redwood City – Screen 3 Thu, Mar 8 5:00 PM