Cinequest 2018: Little Women

Louisa May Alcott wrote Little Women 150 years ago, and the classic novel has been made into several movies since. This year the newest version is showing at Cinequest! First-time Director Claire Niederpruem retells this ageless story in a modern setting.

The movie starts with Jo (Sarah Davenport), Meg (Melanie Stone), Beth (Allie Jennings), and Amy (Taylor Murphy) putting on a play from The Pilgrim’s Progress, but Beth is videotaping it. And in that one scene, the original book is represented, and yet we know it is a modern setting.

The March family has what may be considered “old-fashioned” values by modern standards and they struggle with trying to fit in with their peers. Meg tries to fit in by going to a high school party at the rich girl’s house, where everyone is drinking shots, but she can’t bring herself to follow the crowd. A reasonable update, and without spoiling anything you can expect that to be continued throughout the film.

All of the characters are there from the book, and the actors have done a wonderful job in bringing their updated selves to life. The emotions are strong –I laughed and cried during this movie; the emotions felt real. Jo is the emotional center of the story, and yet everyone is heard and their story told.

Can you tell I liked it?

Runtime: 115

Rating: Not Rated

Genre: Drama

Premiere Status: United States

Language: English

Director: Clare Niederpruem

Screenwriter: Clare Niederpruem, Kristi Shimek

Cast:

Lea Thompson

Ian Bohen

Lucas Grabeel

Bart Johnson

Melanie Stone

Adam Johnson

Sarah Davenport

Taylor Murphy

Michael Flynn

Allie Jennings

Stuart Edge

Debbie Bretschneider