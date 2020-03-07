Cinequest 2020 Will Become SummerCinequest

The good news is that Cinequest will continue in 2020. The bad news is that it has to suspend activities after Sunday, looking to return August 16-30. What can you do? We are in interesting times.

Co-founders Halfdan Hussey and Kathleen J. Powell spoke to a group of press representatives this morning in the California Theater:

”We want to make clear that our very first concern is for the health and well-being of all our audience members, our artists, and our own staff. In keeping with the health safety directive from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, and the concerned request from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, we are rescheduling the second week of this, our 30th anniversary festival, to occur August 16-30.”

Hussey made sure to note that all of the Bay Area’s local sports teams are doing the same. Games will be played this weekend, and then next week’s sports will be rescheduled.

Powell also commented that they will be planning a mix of the current line-up and new activities. At Fanboy Planet, we will continue reviewing the films and pointing you toward interesting work that will play at Cinequest August 16-30 or at a theater (or home theater) near you in 2020.