Cinequest Flashback: Space Girls

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing, the Dust channel on YouTube offers “Space Girls.” If you remember our coverage of Cinequest two years ago, you might remember our reviewing this delightfully inspiring short and promising that one day, we would run it here. That day is today, thanks to Dust. Writer/director Carys Watford’s film has a touch of whimsy and a strong message about the importance of STEAM education. (I like to add the “A” for “Arts.) Here it is. We love it. We hope you do, too.