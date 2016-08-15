Comic-Con 2016: Fans React To ‘Batman: Arkham VR’

Posted on August 15, 2016 by in Games, Grab Bag // 0 Comments

Virtual Reality has been making its way into Comic-Con for a few years — but with the upcoming October release of PlayStation VR, this is the first year in which we really saw games for practical home usage. And the game with the biggest Comic-Con tie-in — at least the one that’s ready — is Batman: Arkham VR.

SDCC-Batman-Arkham-VR

The DC Entertainment booth had two stations set up for fans to go through a demo of the game, and though the demos went on all day, you had to be there first thing in the morning to get an appointment. According to the video Warner Brothers Interactive released this morning, all told 500 fans got a chance to play, and many more would have liked that chance.

The response I heard from the floor was that it was a terrific experience — but the question is was there enough game play to make it more than a novelty? I’m betting yes, because original Batman: Arkham Asylum developers Rocksteady have not let us down yet.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes