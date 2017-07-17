Comic-Con 2017: BOOM! Studios And Nickelodeon Take You Back

There’s a dim memory of Rugrats having a comic before, though it’s also possible that it just seems like there should have been. In theory, Rugrats has a strong whiff of nostalgia, and that’s one reason Nickelodeon is putting it back out there. In practice, I’d bet that a well-written Rugrats book will feel fresh and timeless, with two audiences — the all growed up adults who loved the show when they were little, and the kids now whose parents keep telling them how good this is.

Jorge Corona’s cover reflects that — every character looks like the original Klasky-Czupo design, but with a slight twist that puts it in 2017.

From BOOM! Studios: