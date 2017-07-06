Comic-Con 2017: BOOM! Studios Wants To Buy Fans A Drink

For a few years now, BOOM! Studios (one of my favorite publishers) has been hosting a party on the Thursday of Comic-Con. Initially, it was more that you showed up where people were, and folks from BOOM! were there, too. But this year, the publisher has more backing in that it’s now partially owned by 20th Century Fox. So if you make it to the booth in time, AND YOU ARE OVER 21, BOOM! Studios wants to buy you a drink.

It’s a great time, and a reminder of what Comic-Con was supposed to be about — comics and fun. Founder Ross Richie is about pushing the medium forward, and comics are in his blood. They get it. Even if you don’t get the free drink, it will be a fun party.

From BOOM! Studios: