Comic-Con 2017: FXhibition Brings A Legion Mixed Reality Experience

For me, one of the highlights every year at Comic-Con is FX’s exhibits on the lawn across from the Bayfront Hilton. The FXhibition, as they call it, introduces some new level of interactivity that raises the game for displays. (A couple of years ago, their experience for The Strain was game-changing in terms of what VR could achieve in a pop-up.) This year, they’re touting an event that has me not just interested, but excited and a little scared.

One of the best shows of the past year — and maybe the best superhero show ever done — was FX’s Legion. Based on a storyline from Marvel’s The New Mutants by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Noah Hawley’s television take was daring, trippy, and compelling television. And if Dan Stevens wasn’t a force to be reckoned with from his Downton Abbey days, Legion should make him a star.

So to find that Legion is the centerpiece of this year’s FXhibition, in what they’re calling “Sessions: The Legion Mixed Reality Experience,” makes this my favorite thing at Comic-Con sight unseen. This a pop-up installation, but from the description, I believe we’re going to see more and more of these kinds of things as a standard in public entertainment, and I really want to meet people with Here Be Dragons, to find out just what they have planned. For now, you bet I’m going to mix my realities in San Diego.

From FX Networks: