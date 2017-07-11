Comic-Con 2017: Lindsey Stirling Launches ‘Sparrow’

One thing I love about Comic-Con is stumbling across an artist I didn’t know and discovering she’s great. When I got the press release from Golden Apple Books about Sparrow, my first reaction was “who’s Lindsey Stirling?” My apologies if anybody was offended by that. I did a little research. And I’m interested in the comic she’s launching with Golden Apple and Aspen, because it’s also being done with Darick Robertson, a comics creator who’s done some terrific books.

Stirling coming to comics is another thing that might bring new readers into the medium, but I also suspect that they’re already here, buying diverse books. I may not make a signing, but I’m definitely interested in the book.

From Golden Apple:

Critically acclaimed electronic violinist and author Lindsey Stirling has announced plans to put out her first comic book titled SPARROW, scheduled to release in November through Golden Apple Books and Aspen Comics.

Creatively overseen by Darick Robertson (Transmetropolitan, The Boys and Happy!) with additional co-writing from R. Eric Lieb, SPARROW will roll out as a 6-issue arc comic book series and follows the story of a girl struggling to survive in a world where light and hope are quickly disappearing. Those in charge have stolen the planet’s energy for themselves, stripping the average person of wealth, dignity, and even their names. After finding a piece of an ancient object and stowing away on a pirate ship, Sparrow embarks on an incredible journey, discovering that by being strong and brave, one girl can not only find her place in the world, but she can change it.

