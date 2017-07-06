Comic-Con 2017: The LAIKA Experience

Coraline. Paranorman. The Boxtrolls. Kubo and the Two Strings. Some of the most innovative animated films of the 21st century have come from LAIKA. And now LAIKA is coming to San Diego, kicking off their Comic-Con celebrating early by setting up The LAIKA Experience, a pop-up shop in the Gaslamp Quarter starting July 14 and shutting down July 23. By adding those extra days, the Oregon-based studio can also take part in San Diego’s PRIDE Festival. Of course, by adding those extra days, it also feels like Comic-Con is slowly creeping past its current five days of delightful madness, which might be a good way to describe the studio’s films, too.

Aside from being unpredictable, occasionally dark, and always deep, LAIKA’s films have a tactility that lends itself well to display. The characters and sets you’ll see are likely the actual ones used on film, as the studio isn’t creating CG; they’re doing claymation the old-fashioned way with modern twists.

There will be character interactions all around the Gaslamp, and exclusive convention merchandise, including the chance to win customized LAIKA Nike shoes — as studio president Travis Knight is the son of Nike founder Phil Knight.

From LAIKA: