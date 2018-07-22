Comic-Con 2018: Bernie Wrightson’s Frankenstein Gets An Artist’s Edition

When Bernie Wrightson passed away last year, we lamented on the podcast that his illustrated edition of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein had gone out of print. Sure, you can read the novel in any one of dozens of editions, but there’s something about Wrightson’s art that brings it alive. It’s a work of sheer brilliance, and IDW is now going to give it the treatment it deserves — the large format artist’s edition, which will give readers an even deeper appreciation of Wrightson’s incredible detail in these illustrations.

For all that, it would be great if IDW could reprint this in its original format as well, something less expensive so that a new generation of readers could afford to discover it. With IDW also collecting his last work, Frankenstein Alive, Alive, that would make a nice book-end.

From IDW: