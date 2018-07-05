Comic-Con 2018: Hallmark Exclusives You Want

It’s less than two weeks away — that Christmas in July, and not just Comic-Con! For the past few years, Hallmark has been literally pop culture minded with their PopMinded branding. In addition to an ornament premiere at your local Hallmark Gold Crown stores, they’ve got exclusive Keepsake Ornaments and other collectibles available only at San Diego Comic-Con International July 19-22, the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Suites hotel in Las Vegas August 1-5 (Star Trek items only), and New York Comic Con at the Javitz Center October 4-7. If any items are still in stock after that, they’ll be released through Hallmark’s website.

Why do you care? Oh, believe me. You care.

The exclusives at Comic-Con include what I think should be the solution to Paramount’s Star Trek movie problem — the bridge of the Enterprise will be missing Ensign Chekov, so they should take the animated series option, because special effects can make this reasonable. Heck, Star Trek: Discovery pulls it off every episode. I’m talking Lieutenant Arex and Lieutenant M’Ress, both available exclusively at these conventions.

If the stars you prefer are those of the Wars, well, well, well, who have we here? It’s Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams version) and Lobot.

They’ve also got PXL-8’d Marvel ornaments — for those who dig that style. I find it a little strange… Doctor Strange, that is.

They have more PXL-8 style in enamel pins, as well as Itty Bittys, the line of plush toys that answered my question of “what more cute things can possibly be done with alien creatures?” But I want to call out one final ornament that belongs on every discerning fan’s holiday tree — The Iron Giant. This is a thing of beauty.