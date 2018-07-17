Comic-Con 2018: IDW Publishing Marvel Kids' Comics

This one’s going to have the convention floor buzzing, because it does and doesn’t make sense. Currently the comic book company with the highest brand awareness, Marvel has turned to San Diego publisher IDW to start a line of comic books and graphic novels aimed at middle-school readers. Read that again. Marvel Comics is licensing Marvel Comics to IDW to make comics.

Editorially, this saves Marvel some money. They don’t have to hire creators to work on the books, nor an editor to oversee them. That’s all on IDW, a long-established company with a great track record of both licensed and original properties, including several from Marvel’s parent company Disney. For years, IDW has worked directly with Marvel on the over-sized, beautiful but boutique “Artist’s Editions” of classic Marvel Comics’ work, recreating the original comics pages at original art sizes. And while not necessarily directly with Marvel, IDW has had the kids’ license for Star Wars comics for a year, publishing the very fun and somehow still in continuity Star Wars Adventures.

But this still seems a little strange, though good for kids if they’re going to be able to get their hands on new stories with Marvel characters aimed directly at them. Though Marvel has had some success with more kid-friendly books, they haven’t done much in recent years, though I’d argue that Monsters Unleashed, Champions, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and The Totally Awesome Hulk come close. Every time I rewrite that sentence, I come up with another example — let’s not forget Ms. Marvel — which makes this weirder to me. Except that most of those books do still seem more appropriate for teens. (But if you have not handed a child a copy of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, you need to do so.)

All three of the announced books from IDW make marketing sense: in November, a Spider-Man book with both Miles Morales and Peter Parker (and Ghost Spider), just in time for Into the Spider-Verse; in December, an Avengers book, featuring the super-team that every kid in America seems to be talking about; and in January 2019, Black Panther, with a likely focus on Shuri, and yes, that’s well-deserved. Build the next generation, IDW! Long live… MarvelW?

