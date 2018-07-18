Comic-Con 2018: Jessica Jones Kicks Off Marvel Digital Originals

Right here. This may not be THE pivotal moment, but it does mark a change in comics distribution on the level of Marvel turning three titles into direct market only books back in the 1980s. (For the record, those were Ka-Zar, Moon Knight, and The Micronauts.) While I have a feeling that Marvel will do print runs down the road for those who want to be able to hold and smell their comics (please, you know it’s true), this is a major move toward delivering titles directly to the people who are watching the TV shows connected to them — what Freeform called “Becomers,” people in their 20s who might be interested but don’t have space for longboxes.

I called this yesterday that Marvel’s teaser was for a relaunch of Jessica Jones, though that was an easy call to make. What I didn’t predict was the digital aspect. But between this and the upcoming Cloak and Dagger, they’re perfect flagships for the experiment to reach those who just want to read more adventures of the characters who have captivated them on Netflix and Freeform. I hope it does end up directing new readers into comics shops.

From Marvel: