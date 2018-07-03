Comic-Con 2018: Make Yours Marvel

Putting the “comics” in Comic-Con, Marvel has announced their panels for Comic-Con International in San Diego, and if you needed visceral proof that Disney’s Marvel Studios will soon be utilizing the properties they got back from Fox, it’s in the major focus on the X-Men comics — one of which will be written by Hugo Award recipient Seanan Maguire!

It’s coming fast, this Comic-Con — Marvel publicity says “in just a few weeks,” but it’s just TWO WEEKS! I must pack.

From Marvel: