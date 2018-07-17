Comic-Con 2018:
Marvel Teases A Blind Spot

Posted on July 17, 2018

It’s purple. And there’s a camera at the bottom, such as Jessica Jones uses. Let’s guess that with Jessica Jones being one of the best of the Marvel television series no matter the network, the character couldn’t go without a book very long, even though her creator Brian Michael Bendis has gone on to Kryptonian pastures. This mysterious teaser Marvel just dropped might be the hint that she’ll be coming back soon… and still struggling with Kilgrave, the Purple Man. At least, I’m pretty sure Marvel isn’t adapting the TV series Blindspot to comics.

Marvel has this image dated tomorrow, so I’m guessing there’s a big surprise coming just in time for Preview Night at Comic-Con.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

