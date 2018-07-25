Comic-Con 2018: Roddenberry Entertainment's Instant

Last Friday, I got to sit down with Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth to talk about this short film, “Instant.” Rod and Trevor kindly allowed us to share the short on Fanboy Planet. It’s a science fiction piece about ideas and human connection, as Roddenberry Entertainment focuses on this — we’re all in this together and we have to find a way to remember what it means to be human. We’ll have the interview with the two in the podcast later this week. For now, enjoy “Instant.”