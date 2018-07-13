Comic-Con 2018: Spencer And Locke Return!

One of the best comics of 2017 was Spencer & Locke, a book from Action Lab Comics by David Pepose and Jorge Santiago, Jr. I’m not alone in thinking this — it’s been nominated for five Ringo Awards this summer, including best series. Whether this adds weight is a matter of taste, but it’s also been picked up for film development. When I talked to Pepose at Los Angeles Comic Con last October, he hinted that a sequel was coming, and that it would really expand the universe of the two detectives that bear a suspicious resemblance to a beloved comic strip.

And here it is –the first issue of Spencer & Locke 2 will have a preview copy available at the Action Lab Comics booth (#2006) at Comic-Con. No doubt packed with the same excitement, twists, and surprises as the first, this one offers a bit more. Spencer and Locke will face down the dark doppelganger of another beloved comics icon — and Pepose promises there will be more to this than the previews suggest. This isn’t exactly irreverent; like what DC has been doing with some of their Hanna-Barbera properties, this is more starting over with a more adult vision that leaves the originals intact.

From Action Lab Comics: