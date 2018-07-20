Comic-Con 2018: Tales From Vader's Castle

Since Darth Vader acts as the boogie man to real children anyway, why not show how he’s used in storytelling in a galaxy far, far away. Mix it with terrific writers and artists like Cavan Scott, Derek Charm, and Francesco Francavilla, and you’ve got a book that may be scary, but mostly appropriate for kids.

Following in the footsteps of Star Wars Adventures, Tales from Vader’s Castle remind us that he’s one of the most frightening figures in the Star Wars Universe. And so stories have arisen. Five of them (at least) will be told throughout the month of October, with all-star contributors wrapping up a nice package.

From IDW: