Comic-Con 2018: The Return Of Star Trek Discovery

Call me a recovered cynic. After not having much hope for Star Trek: Discovery, binging the series turned me around. Each episode of the first season drew me in, dancing around harder science in its fiction than the film reboot had done, and I couldn’t wait for the next one. Yes, I was finally persuaded to subscribe to CBS All Access, begrudgingly, and then I was really glad I did.

Today at Comic-Con, CBS unveiled the first official trailer for Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, scheduled for early 2019. This promises a larger role for Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) than we might have expected, a character that can easily hold his own with the established cast. And they are established — this is one of the most likeable, complicated crews that the franchise has presented since the original series. If it seems like a soft reboot of the concept — costumes and technology much more advanced than 1967 allowed, well, that’s because that was 1967 and this is 2018. If Gene Roddenberry could have done it this way in production design, he would have.