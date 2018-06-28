Comic-Con 2018: We All Need Laughing Prince Adam

For the first time in my life, I want to buy a Masters of the Universe toy. Not because I think that Prince Adam is campy (though kind of, yeah), but because this Comic-Con exclusive figure coming from Super 7 celebrates joy and silliness and laughing through our sorrows. Is that what camp is? I don’t care. I may need this figure.

Based on the meme of a laughing Prince Adam in the viral video “He-Man – What’s Going On?”, the figure will be available at the Hordak’s Lair pop-up shop on July 17 and 18. Technically on the edges of Comic-Con at 701 8th Avenue, the pop-up will feature a variety of merchandise and celebratory items for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (focusing both on Mattel and the Filmation series). But this… this is the best.

The Laughing Prince Adam figure features:

– New Laughing head sculpt inspired by the viral video

– new pink power sword

– rainbow glitter packaging

Maybe you need this, too, or at least just knowing it exists is enough.

If you need a refresher on the video, here it is: