Comic-Con 2019: The Lost Count Crowley

Right before Comic-Con, Dark Horse revealed that writer/actor/director David Dastmalchian has created a comic for them coming in October. Count Crowley, Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter throws back to the 80s with a former journalist becoming late-night horror host Count Crowley. While fighting her own addictions, she has to fight actual monsters, and possibly investigate the disappearance of her predecessor, Dr. Fearless. Fearless looks a lot like Dastmalchian, and after poking around his Twitter feed, I found some video of the good (?) doctor in his heyday.

I’ve had conversations with people who’ve seen pages from this and say it’s going to be good. I love the concept. I love Dastmalchian as an actor. So I’m pre-ordering this.