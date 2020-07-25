ComicCon@Home: A Sneak Peek Into Lovecraft Country

Lovecraft Country may be talked about in 2020 the way that Watchmen was talked about in 2019. The time is right for genre shows to talk about real issues — and don’t pretend that the unspeakable horrors come from another dimension. The panel for HBO’s Lovecraft Country turned very serious very quickly, and it was riveting. It ended by showing “…Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Leti (Jurnee Smollett) and his father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams) raid a museum after hours in the pursuit of the clues they’re desperately seeking.”

From showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, drama series LOVECRAFT COUNTRY debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose. Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

