Conan The Barbarian Returns In January!

Look at this creative team. They join a legacy of giants, and no doubt in a few years, we’ll look back and consider them giants, too. Because writer Jason Aaron has done some moving, thoughtful, and occasionally ultra-violent work with Thor, it stands to reason he’ll bring some depth to Conan the Barbarian. Mahmud Asrar’s layouts pulse with energy, and on the covers — Esad Ribic hearkens back to the glory days of the pulps.

If you’re going to bring the Cimmerian back to where he started in comics, this is a good way to welcome him.

From Marvel:

This January, Conan makes his triumphant return to Marvel Comics in the all-new CONAN THE BARBARIAN! And today, Marvel is excited to announce the new creative team of the first series – the acclaimed team who will lead the famed barbarian into his new adventures!

Superstar writer Jason Aaron will helm the new tales of the sword-slashing hero, bringing him to life alongside star artist Mahmud Asrar (X-Men Red, Cloak and Dagger). Aaron and Asrar will be joined by cover artist Esad Ribic (Fantastic Four, Secret Wars, Marvel Legacy) and Eisner Award-winning colorist Matt Wilson (Runaways, The Mighty Thor.)

“I’ve literally been preparing for this job since I was 13 and discovered my first Robert E. Howard Conan paperback in a used bookstore in my little hometown of Jasper, Alabama,” said Aaron. “I devoured every Howard book I could find after that, and I’ve been making up Conan stories in my head ever since. Now I finally get to do that for real, alongside the amazing Mahmud Asrar. So this opportunity means an awful lot to me, and I’m cherishing every blood-splattered, spider-haunted second of it.”

“Growing up, Conan was one of the first comic books I’ve read. It’s partly responsible in making me a lifelong comic book reader,” said Asrar. “In fact, it’s the first book where I’ve noticed the names of the creators and that being a comic book artist was something I could do for a living. Now, years later, I get the chance to draw the book myself and do it with the amazing Jason Aaron. I couldn’t be happier to tell epic new tales of the Cimmerian – to continue the legacy that will hopefully make a mark on readers, just like the original comics did for me.”





“I can’t wait for readers to see the epic scope of the first story lined up for CONAN,” shared editor Mark Basso. “Like our illustrious writer and artist, my intro to Conan came in the form of an old paperback that magically found its way to me as a kid, and this team is harnessing all of that love and respect for the character’s history while expanding the Hyborian mythos in a way that’s really never been done before.”

“These past months have been an exciting whirlwind for us and the folks at Marvel, going through creative teams with passion for the Cimmerian,” added Fredrik Malmberg, President & CEO of Cabinet Entertainment. “Jason and Mahmud are crafting a really strong story, it’s amazing to see the process and pages coming through. Esad Ribic’s covers evoke the classic Conan, yet with his own distinct and personal freshness. Crom!”

This January, be prepared to witness Conan’s exploits, magic, and mayhem in an all-new series, starting with CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1!