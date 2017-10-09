Con-Volution 2017: Cosplay Display Brilliance

If you’ve attended a science fiction convention in the San Francisco Bay Area, chances are you’ve crossed paths with Mette Hedin. You just didn’t recognize her or her husband Bryan Little, because her cosplay is so transformative. As fan guests of honor at last weekend’s Con-Volution in San Ramon, they had the opportunity to set up a little gallery of some greatest hits, with Mette leading workshops on prosthetics construction and talking about her adventures.

Graciously, she let me share photos of the gallery here, so you can see how great her hand-made work is. As far as I know, she rarely repeats herself, though it’s rumored that Saturday night her epic Heath Ledger as the Joker costume appeared at a party. Sorry. No photos there, but here’s what she wore during the day:

Here are some shots of the gallery:

Whether it be just a flesh wound, or bringing animated characters to life, you have to agree, this is some amazing work that pretty much settles why I don’t dress up for Halloween: the bar is just set too high by friends like Mette. Likely she and Bryan will be appearing at Silicon Valley Comic-Con, BayCon, and Worldcon 2018, so keep an eye out.