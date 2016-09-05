Nothing beats seeing the real thing. Something about texture and aura cannot be reproduced in any photograph. So for my costuming friends, know that I’m only posting these so you can see how much you need to attend LACMA’s current exhibit of Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters. One small room of the exhibit is devoted to del Toro’s Crimson Peak, and much of that space is taken up by the sumptuous costumes.

Artfully placed to reflect character even in the mannequins, this is a costuming exhibit that has to make everyone pause — even if they’re not fans of the film.