‘Crimson Peak’ Costumes From
‘At Home With Monsters’

Posted on September 5, 2016 by in Grab Bag, Movies // 0 Comments

Nothing beats seeing the real thing. Something about texture and aura cannot be reproduced in any photograph. So for my costuming friends, know that I’m only posting these so you can see how much you need to attend LACMA’s current exhibit of Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters. One small room of the exhibit is devoted to del Toro’s Crimson Peak, and much of that space is taken up by the sumptuous costumes.

Artfully placed to reflect character even in the mannequins, this is a costuming exhibit that has to make everyone pause — even if they’re not fans of the film.

Crimson-Peak-5

Crimson-Peak-4

Crimson-Peak-3

Crimson-Peak-2

Crimson-Peak-1

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes