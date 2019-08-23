D23 2019: The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
As part of the Disney+ announcement today, Ewan McGregor confirmed he’s returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Kathleen Kennedy gushed about the final season of the animated The Clone Wars. But really, we know what’s going to collect the bounty of our subscription rate for Disney+, and that’s Jon Favreau’s series in the Star Wars universe — The Mandalorian.
Starring Pedro Pascal in the title role, with Taika Waititi voicing the bounty hunter droid IG-11, the series also stars Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and… Werner Herzog. Getting him into the Star Wars universe is groundbreaking enough, but what really sets this series apart is that it’s finally truly separate from the Skywalker saga. The Clone Wars has Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi would still know the Skywalker clan, and even Rogue One has the specter of Darth Vader lurking in the background. This… just uses Star Wars as background. But see for yourself…
That’s November 12, widescreen, 4K, and a few other technical specs I don’t have the actual equipment to take advantage of. Just trust me, and trust Disney. For now, enjoy these screenshots, courtesy of Disney.
Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
Taika Waititi is IG-11 in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
Scene from Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Ugnaught Kuiil in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
Giancarlo Esposito is Mof Gideon in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
Carl Weathers is Greef Carga in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
And a few pictures of Favreau and the cast taking a little victory lap on stage…
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Executive producer/writer Jon Favreau of ‘The Mandalorian’ took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. ‘The Mandalorian’ will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Executive producer/writers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau of ‘The Mandalorian’ took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. ‘The Mandalorian’ will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers of ‘The Mandalorian’ took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. ‘The Mandalorian’ will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Werner Herzog is the Client in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.
